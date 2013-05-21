Scoop : Les folles nuits genevoises de Nabilla !
Comme vous le savez peut-être, je travaille en Suisse et je connais pas mal d'endroits où sortir à Genève, surtout si on veut voir de la starlette et des people. Du coup, vu que le club Le Baroque a ré-ouvert, je vous fais partager quelques photos de notre bimbo préférée du moment, Nabilla, nouvelle "icône" de Canal Plus et de Jean-Paul Gaultier...
Je vous laisse juger, personnellement, je suis contente car j'ai trouvé aussi trash que moi sur les photos de soirée (hihihihi)
Allez, je vous fais des bisous et si vous avez des scoops à partager , une seule adresse : starsaunaturelblogger@gmail.com
Ah, et bien sûr, pour voir Nabilla avant la chirurgie esthétique, c'est ici
